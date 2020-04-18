Home
Customers of tax preparation businesses say stimulus money deposited in wrong bank account
BATON ROUGE - Millions of stimulus checks were deposited in bank accounts across the country this week, but some people say their money has been deposited...
Food distributed in Baker for hundreds of residents in need
BAKER - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank...
Virtual doctor visits up nearly 10,000 percent amid coronavirus pandemic
BATON ROUGE - The way people visit with...
News
Nurse couple unites to fight virus
(AP) - Between surgeries one stressful morning, Ben Cayer and Mindy Brock — husband and wife, and fellow nurse anesthetists — peered through layers of protective...
Father arrested after abusing infant son in St. Tammany Parish
MANDEVILLE - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Teachers on TV: Classes hit the airwaves during pandemic
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Using his cat’s blanket...
Another Sunday, another weather threat
A frontal system will move across the WBRZ Weather forecast area Sunday afternoon and evening with rain and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe....
Severe storms possible this weekend
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Clouds will...
Ecuadors tallest waterfall is no more
Title Image: San Rafael Waterfall taken in November...
Sports
Marion Hollins elected to 2021 class of Golf Hall of Fame
Marion Hollins financed and developed a golf course for women in New York and was the brains behind two fabled golf courses in California. And with...
Shareef O'Neal officially joins LSU basketball team
BATON ROUGE - Shareef O'Neal, the son of...
Trendon Watford declares for NBA Draft; Will maintain eligibility
LSU forward Trendon Watford, a member of the...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 17, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Community
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to lift spirits and support coronavirus relief efforts by sponsoring a virtual concert series that kicks off Friday, April...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
Church continues its mission to feed the hungry despite battling arson-related fires
BATON ROUGE - Even as their church became...
About Us
