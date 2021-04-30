Home
Repeat flood properties to be bought out soon after Metro Council approves FEMA grant
UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Metro Council Wednesday authorized the city-parish to accept a $10.5 million FEMA grant to acquire and demolish 25 properties and elevate...
Livingston Parish homeowners shocked by warning letters years after 2016 flood
UPDATE: The parish government announced Thursday that it...
House that's flooded five times elevated, others to be elevated soon
BATON ROUGE - There's a big change coming...
Baton Rouge's own Kelvin Joseph taken in 2nd round of NFL Draft
Former LSU Tiger and Baton Rouge native Kelvin Joseph was selected with the 44th overall pick in the 2021 Draft going in the second round to...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Businesses desperate to hire more workers as summer nears
BATON ROUGE - There may be more "help...
Mainly dry Saturday, strong storms possible on Sunday
The first half of your weekend will be quiet. Outdoor plans could be a little tricky on Sunday as rain and a few strong thunderstorms are...
Tropical funnels spotted in south Louisiana
Residents across south Louisiana today tweeted images of...
A few showers for Friday, Stronger storms on Sunday
A few showers will be around for your...
Baton Rouge's own Kelvin Joseph taken in 2nd round of NFL Draft
Former LSU Tiger and Baton Rouge native Kelvin Joseph was selected with the 44th overall pick in the 2021 Draft going in the second round to...
Saints draft Houston DE Payton Turner with 28th overall pick
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints...
Former LSU Tiger Ja'Marr Chase selected 5th in the NFL Draft, rejoins Joe Burrow
Former LSU Tiger receiver Ja'Marr Chase was picked...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 30, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital announces expansion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — St. Jude Children’s Research...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
