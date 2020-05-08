Home
On Your Side
Eye center makes safety changes amid COVID-19, welcomes back more patients
BATON ROUGE - More businesses are starting to reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak, and non-emergency medical procedures are back on the books. Williamson Eye Center...
Proper mask usage, cleaning explained
BATON ROUGE - More people are encouraged to...
Salon owner fears reopening without proper PPE
BATON ROUGE - Businesses won't be reopening until...
News
Louisiana grandmother uses TikTok to reach out to survivors of domestic abuse
CARENCRO - While social media platforms like TikTok are often popular with younger generations, one grandmother from Carencro is using the app to help younger women...
Stocks rise on hopes that awful jobs report marks the bottom
Wall Street rallied again on Friday after a...
Firefighters continue battling fires in Florida Panhandle
MILTON, Fla. (AP) — Florida firefighters were working...
Thunderstorms expected this afternoon/evening, a few strong
Today and Tonight: We’re off to a dry start this morning but our weather will change as we go into the afternoon. Moisture...
Pleasant conditions before and after a stormy Friday afternoon
A cold front will bring a better chance...
Pair of comfortable days before next frontal system
A pair of nice, mild days is ahead....
Sports
Saints' 2020 games include 4 prime time match-ups; see the full schedule here
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints' 2020 schedule will include four prime time games, including one against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Saints will open...
New Orleans Saints use NFL schedule release to give back to communities suffering during COVID-19 outbreak
NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints released a...
NFL sets up ticket refund policy, still planning for normal season
While the NFL is hopeful it can play...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
About Us
Contests
