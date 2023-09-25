Home
Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike - No deal yet for actors
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Union leaders and Hollywood studios reached a tentative agreement Sunday to end a historic screenwriters strike after nearly five months, though no...
Taylor Swift turns out to see Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs play Chicago Bears
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce put...
Saints lose 18-17 in Green Bay; Derek Carr taken to hospital for shoulder injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Saints quarterback Derek...
Sunday PM Forecast: Storm chances ramping up to start the week
Many had to dodge storms over the weekend. Although some were able to see rain, others weren’t so lucky. However, fewer will be successful in dodging...
Sunday AM Forecast: Some relief from drought in store the next couple of days
Some showers and thunderstorms will be possible today,...
Saturday PM Forecast: Spotty showers tomorrow before scattered storms on Monday
Tomorrow will be very similar today in terms...
Sports
LSU Tigers drop one spot in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers drop one spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday, Sept. 24. After LSU's hard-fought victory against...
High School Football Scores - Week 4
Abbeville 36, Beau Chene 7 Albany 43,...
$$$ Best Bets: Picks for Alabama/Ole Miss, Notre Dame/Ohio State and more! $$$
Best Bets is back! This time with...
Health
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational Science Center has been awarded a $1.3 million grant to support the efforts of in-state healthcare institutions to...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational Science Center has been awarded a $1.3 million grant to support the efforts of in-state healthcare institutions to...
Woman's Hospital to open the state's first in-patient mental health unit dedicated to pregnant and postpartum patients
BATON ROUGE - A perinatal mental health unit...
Forbes Best Credit Unions in America honors Neighbors Federal Credit Union for the state of Louisiana
Neighbors Federal Credit Union received recognition from Forbes...
