Home
On Your Side
Hundreds of poinsettias donated to BRG hospitals during holiday season
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge General Foundation took a very merry call recently from Clegg's Nursery. The business decided to deliver some holiday cheer to...
Amazon extends return window, suggests tracking packages during holiday rush
BATON ROUGE - It's a week until Christmas...
WBRZ viewers rally to help woman who lost $1,500 to rental scam just before Christmas
BATON ROUGE - A person caught up in...
News
Plans for second solar farm generates concern in WBR
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Solar Power may be the way of the future, but you may have second thoughts if a solar farm is located...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Cleaner waterways coming to Ascension Parish with plans for new sewer plant
ASCENSION- Plans are in the works to stop...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Storms ahead of Christmas Eve, Papa Noel comes in with a freeze
Quiet weather is expected for the beginning of the week. Then, a squall will be followed by a blast of cold air as Papa Noel comes...
Tracking dense fog this morning, storms mid-week
Today and Tonight: A layer of dense fog...
Wet Saturday night, drying out overnight
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, widespread showers and...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Jehovah-Jireh overcomes first half deficit to down Live Oak
After being down at the half, JP Ricks and Jehovah-Jireh roared back for a double digit win over Live Oak at the Walker Christmas Classic 70-53.
Walker edges Bossier on opening day of Walker Christmas Classic
The host school, Walker Wildcats, gritted out a...
Cajuns' Billy Napier reportedly being considered for Auburn head coaching job
UL head coach Billy Napier may soon be...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want to make sure that children across the Capital City have presents to unwrap this holiday season. Under...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
Share the Christmas Joy
Sylvias Toys Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
Share the Christmas Joy
Sylvias Toys Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Storms ahead of Christmas Eve, Papa Noel comes in with a freeze
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days