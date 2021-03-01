Home
Oversight board wants independent investigation into Entergy's new meters, surging power bills
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Public Service Commission is asking for a third-party investigation into Entergy's new smart meters after customers reported pricey spikes in their electricity...
Insurance companies could drop newer policy holders following historic 2020 hurricane season
BATON ROUGE - Following a record season last...
Utility companies appear before oversight board; Entergy vows to improve
BATON ROUGE - Utility companies were in the...
La Dept of Health announces COVID-19 testing for week of March 1-6
BATON ROUGE - According to a Monday (March 1) morning press release from the Louisiana Department of Health, the COVID-19 testing schedule for sites operated by...
Louisiana officials: Don't put crawfish boil, shells, down storm drain
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As crawfish season...
Monday evening deadline to file sexual abuse by Catholic clergy
NEW ORLEANS — An impending deadline, known as...
Cold front bringing rain and a temperature drop
A warm and wet start to the week with changes on the way. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: There is fog lingering around from...
Wet start to the week expected
Into Tonight, Into Tomorrow: Tonight, clouds will...
Fog develops overnight, mild end to the weekend
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, we remain mostly...
LSU softball gets clean sweep on final day of Tiger Invitational
BATON ROUGE – The LSU softball team secured two wins Saturday night in Tiger Park to close out the LSU Invitational. The Tigers defeated No. 9...
Drew Bianco's 2 homeruns power LSU to shutout of Nicholls 14-0
BATON ROUGE, La. – Junior right-hander Landon Marceaux...
Cade Doughty hits walk-off home run to beat Youngstown State 5-3
BATON ROUGE- After blowing a 2-run lead in...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
