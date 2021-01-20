Home
On Your Side
Unemployment emails continue to roll in, no update from LWC Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday, 2 On Your Side heard back from a handful of people who said their unemployment claim has been resolved. But for every...
Unemployment situation becomes dire for some; 2 On Your Side hears from dozens
BATON ROUGE - The unemployment situation in Louisiana...
Complaints fill On Your Side inbox as unemployment office hires more people to return calls
BATON ROUGE - For the last few months,...
News
Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany, announces engagement
President Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, has announced her engagement to Michale Boulos, a billionaire business executive from Lebanon. The 27-year-old announced her wedding...
New CDC director takes over beleaguered agency amid crisis
NEW YORK (AP) — As the coronavirus swept...
In harmony with tradition, Trump reportedly leaves note for Biden in Oval Office
Several news outlets are reporting that President Donald...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
One more dry day before rain returns to the forecast
Clouds will roll in, but the rain will hold off today. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Some cloud cover will keep temperatures in the...
Weak front to meander across region through weekend
A stalling front and moisture advancing into skies...
Warm temperatures and dry skies, Rain moving in late week
A few more clouds and a few degrees...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU blown out of the gym by red-hot shooting Alabama team
The LSU Tiger basketball team had no answers and not enough defense to stop a smoking red-hot Alabama Crimson Tide team on Tuesday night in the...
LSU baseball releases 2021 schedule, full slate with midweek games
The SEC released it's plan for the 2021...
Report: Frontrunner for LSU DC job now expected to stay with Saints
UPDATE: ESPN now reports Ryan Nielsen will stay...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Analysis: Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for people with Type 1 diabetes?
As states across the US begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to citizens, many of the 1.6 million Americans who've been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes are questioning...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
La Health Dept: 298 vaccine providers in all 64 parishes to receive COVID vaccine this week
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Department of Health (LDH)...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered across Louisiana in a process that, not without hurdles in its organizational structure, is gradually becoming more streamlined....
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
One more dry day before rain returns to the forecast
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days