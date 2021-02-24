Home
Rolling blackouts to be discussed at Public Service Commission meeting Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - By Wednesday, we'll know more about what led up to the sudden blackouts brought on by last week's ice storm. Entergy shut...
Utility regulators to investigate blackouts, prolonged power outages due to ice
BATON ROUGE – Entergy said Wednesday, it will...
LWC continues to tout success as claimants complain to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - With the week ending, 2...
EBR Deputies arrest man days after wife's murder in Central
CENTRAL - A female shooting victim's alleged killer was arrested according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Wednesday (Feb. 24). The suspect has...
Louisiana's K-12 education leaders deciding how to use $1 billion in federal aid
BATON ROUGE - School superintendents across south Louisiana...
Former Bossier Parish Community College comptroller sentenced to five years for fraud
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A former community college...
Warm and sunny today, Isolated showers moving in tomorrow
Happy Hump Day! Clear skies and warmer temperatures continue for your Wednesday. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Today will start clear and clouds will...
Even warmer days ahead, but with some showers too
For the second straight day, Capital Area high...
Sunny and 70s, Scattered showers return to the forecast on Thursday
You will be hard-pressed to find clouds out...
LSU basketball falls flat at Georgia, losses 91-78
LSU head basketball coach Will Wade called his teams effort "laughable" but there was nothing fun or funny about the way the Tigers play on Tuesday...
LSU radio crew adapts to road games at home
Just like most Americans, the LSU radio crew...
LSU Tiger baseball explodes for big win over LA Tech
The LSU Tiger baseball team trailed 6-2 in...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
