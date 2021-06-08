Home
Neighborhood questions validity new property that resembles storage shed at front of subdivision
BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood is fighting to get rid of what it's calling an eyesore. The HOA in Maryland Heights contacted 2 On Your Side...
Residents experience flood flashbacks ahead of weekend weather
BATON ROUGE - Maintenance crews are working before...
DOTD: It costs nearly $2k to repair a damaged interstate cable barrier, but it's worth the cost and weekly work
BATON ROUGE - Cable barriers in the middle...
Kids 5 and up get shots in tests for COVID vaccine
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Seven-year-old Russell Bright squeezed his dad’s hand tightly as tests of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine started Monday in Louisiana for children ages 5...
Louisiana lawmakers vote to end jail time for marijuana use
BATON ROUGE (AP) — In a demonstration of...
Exhausted by frequent flooding, remaining high water, Ascension residents suggest solutions
GONZALES - A regularly scheduled meeting of East...
Hot and muggy, A few showers still in the forecast
While rain is still in the forecast, the dry hours will outnumber the wet ones. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: After a mainly dry...
Saturated Baton Rouge area looks to a drying trend
To date, 2021 has been the wettest year...
Afternoon storms continue, high temps going up
Today and Tonight: We're starting off much more...
LSU battles back to beat Oregon in Regional final
The LSU Tiger baseball team didn't make it easy on themselves in their Regional final against homestanding Oregon, but the finish was exactly what they wanted...
Crews, LSU beat Oregon 4-1, stay alive at Eugene Regional
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dylan Crews went 3...
Tigers force a winner take all title game after 4-1 win vs Oregon
BATON ROUGE- LSU Baseball forces a game 7...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday, June 7, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
