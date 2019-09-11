Home
Homeowner with sinkhole on city-parish repair list since early 2018
BATON ROUGE - There's a large sinkhole out front of a home off Old Hammond Highway, near O'Neal Lane. The hole has been growing for quite...
Leaky meter fixed months after leak started
BATON ROUGE - A water meter that's been...
Dead tree debate taking too long, could have saved homeowner money
BATON ROUGE - A dead tree is a...
News
Trump agrees to 2-week delay in China tariff increase
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the United States has agreed to a two-week delay in a planned increase in tariffs on some Chinese imports....
Homeowner with sinkhole on city-parish repair list since early 2018
BATON ROUGE - There's a large sinkhole out...
Man guilty of killing 2 police officers faces death penalty
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has...
Tropical Wave Forecast to Impact Weekend Plans
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight : Spotty showers still possible through the afternoon hours today, as mostly sunny skies will be overhead. Temperatures will warm...
Spotty showers; Watching possible disturbance
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Upper level...
Heightened Rain Chances Through the Week
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A ridge...
Sports
Saints stun the Texans on a game-winning field goal, 30-28
NEW ORLEANS- The Saints kicked off their season against the Houston Texans Monday night trying to end a 5-game losing streak in season openers. Houston...
It's game day!
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers have arrived in...
Tigers stay at #6, Texas climbs to #9 ahead of match-up in Austin
BATON ROUGE - There was little shake-up at...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September 11, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September...
Monday's health report
2 Your Health segment for Monday, Sept. 9,...
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
About Us
