Winter storm Uri could affect your utility bill
BATON ROUGE - The effects of winter storm Uri aren't over yet. Utility customers should be expecting higher than normal bills from February. The week of...
Wrecks along Stanford Avenue worry resident of 40 years
BATON ROUGE - A man who lives on...
Repair company says it's owed thousands; businessman offers to settle
BATON ROUGE - A man says he's owed...
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 WB at Millerville Rd/Exit 6 causes slowdown
BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network , a Friday (March 12) morning crash occurred on I-12 WB at Millerville Rd/Exit 6. ...
California man sentenced for drowning his two sons in insurance scheme
LOS ANGELES, CA - A man accused of...
Highlights from President Biden's Thursday night speech to the nation
WASHINGTON (AP) — One year after the nation...
Foggy and frizzy Friday forecast
Happy Friday! THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: A bit foggy and frizzy out there this morning. Summer-like humidity has returned with dew points in...
More warmth and less sleep
Mid-March warmth will continue through the weekend. As...
The warm up continues, Rain on the way by the end of the weekend
Partly cloudy and low 80s again today. ...
Sports
Tiger baseball wins 5-0 over UNO behind Morgan's big night
The LSU Tiger baseball team won their second mid-week baseball game in as many days in part because of the efforts of a pair of freshmen...
Saints release WR Emmanuel Sanders
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have cut wide...
LSU Baseball overcomes early deficit and beat TSU 10-4
BATON ROUGE- After trailing 4-3 heading to the...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Foggy and frizzy Friday forecast
