Home
2 On Your Side
News
State Attorney General hosts roundtable to combat growing crime rates
It was a closed-door meeting Wednesday between high-powered law enforcement officials hoping to solve the crime problem in the capital area. "The message was, 'How...
Man accused of robbing, beating elderly man was carrying $50K when deputies found him
HOLDEN - A man suspected of ambushing an...
Tiger Girls win Hip Hop Nat'l Championship, promotes female empowerment
BATON ROUGE - The title "National Champions" has...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Fallstreak seen in New Orleans Wednesday
NEW ORLEANS – An unusual cloud formation was spotted in by residents on Wednesday evening. Many shared photos of what is known as a fallstreak or...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Quiet weather for now, pattern change next week
TONIGHT & TOMORROW Skies will remain clear overnight,...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Chilly mornings continue
Keep an eye on the windchill this morning....
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Southern University will face rival Jackson State in Alabama in 2023, 2024
The Southern University football team will play the Deion Sanders-led Jackson State at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama in back-to-back seasons starting in 2023. AL.com...
'I don't know what's next': Sean Payton stepping down as Saints coach
NEW ORLEANS - Sean Payton, who helped rebuild...
Southern women keep stacking SWAC wins, down Valley to stay unbeaten at home
Southern women continued their stellar SWAC season with...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys Christmas
Stuff the Bus
Share the Christmas Joy
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2021
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys Christmas
Stuff the Bus
Share the Christmas Joy
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2021
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Fallstreak seen in New Orleans Wednesday
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days