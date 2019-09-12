Home
Homeowner with sinkhole on city-parish repair list since early 2018
BATON ROUGE - There's a large sinkhole out front of a home off Old Hammond Highway, near O'Neal Lane. The hole has been growing for quite...
Leaky meter fixed months after leak started
BATON ROUGE - A water meter that's been...
Dead tree debate taking too long, could have saved homeowner money
BATON ROUGE - A dead tree is a...
Publix: Only officers should openly carry guns in its stores
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) - If you're carrying a gun, the Publix supermarket chain doesn't want to see it. Publix is joining a growing number...
Student in custody after bringing handgun to Livingston Parish school Thursday
SPRINGFIELD - A teen was taken in by...
Popeyes says you can BYOB: bring your own bun
The chicken sandwich saga continues. Fried chicken chain...
Heat continues as we watch the next tropical wave
The very same upper level ridge of high pressure that has led to a hot start to September will remain in place to end the week....
Tropical Wave Forecast to Impact Weekend Plans
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight : Spotty...
Spotty showers; Watching possible disturbance
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Upper level...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
As Isaiah Jones prepared for his first start at quarterback on Friday for St. John, the senior thought about the lessons he learned from his predecessor...
Saints stun the Texans on a game-winning field goal, 30-28
NEW ORLEANS- The Saints kicked off their season...
It's game day!
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers have arrived in...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September 11, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September...
Monday's health report
2 Your Health segment for Monday, Sept. 9,...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
