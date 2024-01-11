Home
News
After paying for puppy man fears there is no dog, wants refund
BATON ROUGE - A man paid $2,000 for a puppy and after months of back and forth, he still doesn't have a dog. Ronald Riley contacted...
Criminologist says mayor's applauding of gun violence reduction not a yet victory over rampant crime
BATON ROUGE - Just an hour or so...
Earthquake recorded in Northwest Louisiana by U.S. Geological Survey
HALL SUMMIT - The United States Geological Survey...
Thursday PM Forecast: rainy rush hour to end week, cold blast coming next week
After a rainy final morning drive of the workweek, windy conditions will overtake the area. Though a drop in temperatures is expected for the weekend, it...
Thursday AM Forecast: Storms during Friday morning commute, Hard freeze possible next week
Storms and showers will arrive to the Capital...
Wednesday PM Forecast: storms to end this week, cold blast to begin next week
The next storm system will bring scattered showers...
Sports
Bo Davis to return to LSU as defensive line coach for 2024 season
BATON ROUGE - Bo Davis, who was a member of the Tigers' conditioning staff when LSU won the 2003 football national championship and is an LSU...
LSU men's basketball fights off Vanderbilt to start SEC play 2-0
BATON ROUGE - After a rough start to...
LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith declares for NFL draft
BATON ROUGE - LSU redshirt sophomore defensive tackle...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge will be hosting a Christmas dinner on December 25th at their shelter on Convention Street. ...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Essential Credit Union and Priority Postal Credit Union announce merger
BATON ROUGE - Essential Credit Union is pleased...
