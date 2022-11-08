Home
LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings
BATON ROUGE - After beating Ole Miss, moving up in the AP poll during a bye-week and upsetting Alabama at home, LSU is ranked No. 7...
Exxon says plants will be flaring through the week
BATON ROUGE - Exxon announced Tuesday there will...
LSUPD looking for man who stole truck on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - LSU Police Department released photos...
Tuesday PM Forecast: after three straight record highs, cold pop is coming
For the third straight day, a record high temperature fell at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport. Thermometers reach at least 88 degrees as of 3pm which was...
Viewer photos: The last lunar eclipse for 3 years
Louisiana saw the last lunar eclipse for the...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Another hot day before cooler air starts to move in
Some will see fog again this morning. ...
LSU-Bama broadcast watched by more than 7 million viewers
BATON ROUGE - More than 7 million households tuned into LSU's thrilling overtime victory over Alabama on Saturday night. ESPN revealed the official viewership for...
Paced by Angel Reese's double double, #16 LSU women's hoops with record setting day in blowout opening win against Bellarmine
LSU Women’s Basketball could not have asked for...
'We beat Alabama, what do you expect?': LSU hit with another fine after fans storm field again
BATON ROUGE - LSU will have to pay...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
