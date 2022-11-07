Home
Community helps fund new playground in Pointe Coupee
ROUGON - A new playground funded by community donations debuted in Pointe Coupee Parish on Monday. The Pointe Coupee Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon-cutting...
Watch this amazing aerial view of fans storming Tiger Stadium after beating Alabama
Get an overhead look at LSU fans' field-storming...
Emaciated dog rescued; owner cited for neglect
POINTE COUPEE (WBRZ) - A frail-looking dog seen...
Monday PM Forecast: near record warmth, late week cold front
A record high temperature fell at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Monday. 87 degrees was good enough to beat a 2005 mark of 85 degrees. ...
Total lunar eclipse happening overnight
Happening tonight The total lunar eclipse...
Record-breaking heat AGAIN today
Two days of record-breaking heat across the Capital...
Sports
Late kickoff planned for LSU's last home game of 2022
LSU's home finale will have the Tigers' latest start of the season. The Tigers' penultimate game of the regular season, and last home game of...
Trio of Tigers get weekly SEC honors after Bama win
BATON ROUGE - Three Tigers got weekly SEC...
LHSAA announces 2022 High School Playoff Brackets
The LHSAA announcing the high school football brackets...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
