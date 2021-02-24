Home
Utility companies appear before oversight board; Entergy vows to improve
BATON ROUGE - Utility companies were in the hot seat Wednesday morning at the Louisiana Public Service Commission meeting and had to explain what went wrong...
Rolling blackouts to be discussed at Public Service Commission meeting Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - By Wednesday, we'll know more...
Utility regulators to investigate blackouts, prolonged power outages due to ice
BATON ROUGE – Entergy said Wednesday, it will...
Louisiana Department of Health confirms additional death tied to ice storm
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed an additional death related to the winter storm that wreaked havoc on Louisiana in February 2021,...
Ascension Parish Health Unit approved to administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
ASCENSION PARISH - According to a Wednesday (Feb....
FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID
WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine...
Few showers before first 80 degree temperatures of 2021
Despite some early sunshine, clouds returned on cue Wednesday. They did not stop an ongoing warming trend that could culminate with some highs in the 80s...
Warm and sunny today, Isolated showers moving in tomorrow
Happy Hump Day! Clear skies and warmer temperatures...
Even warmer days ahead, but with some showers too
For the second straight day, Capital Area high...
LSU sets dates for Spring Football, Spring Game info to come
LSU Football has announced dates for the start of spring football practices as well as other key dates including the annual Spring Game which was cancelled...
LSU basketball falls flat at Georgia, losses 91-78
LSU head basketball coach Will Wade called his...
LSU radio crew adapts to road games at home
Just like most Americans, the LSU radio crew...
The Investigative Unit Video
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
