About 100 new patients hospitalized with COVID-19: delta variant increasing case numbers
BATON ROUGE - A new warning came from state health officials as a stubborn strain of the coronavirus causes a spike in hospitalizations. The state...
Pool company taking heat from customers unhappy with results
DENHAM SPRINGS - Backyards are turning into nightmares...
Neighbor of dilapidated home speaks up again, homeowners given another year to make upgrades
BATON ROUGE - It's been on and off...
About 100 new patients hospitalized with COVID-19: delta variant increasing case numbers
BATON ROUGE - A new warning came from state health officials as a stubborn strain of the coronavirus causes a spike in hospitalizations. The state...
Baton Rouge Police Chief talks strategy to address violent crimewave in the community
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish is...
LSU provost steps down days after new university president takes over
BATON ROUGE - Less than a week after...
Slightly less rain coverage moving into the weekend
Tonight and Tomorrow: Look for showers and storms to continue into tonight, but the rainfall intensity should lessen. Overnight, skies will be cloudy with lows in...
A few peeks of sun before more showers this afternoon
Showers and storms today will move in southwest...
Not much of a change, more storms on Thursday
Tonight and Tomorrow: A few more showers and...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Scotlandville Hornets
Scotlandville returns seven offensive starters that made it to the state quarterfinals in 2020. The focal point will be junior quarterback Zae Teasett who already holds...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: East Iberville Tigers
When Justin Joseph took over as head man...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Southern Lab Kittens
Sixteen starters return for Southern Lab, a team...
Health
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
