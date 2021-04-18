Home
Woman's missing unemployment benefits may have gone to wrong bank account
BATON ROUGE - There's a money mystery after a woman's unemployment benefits were deposited in the wrong bank account. And following the money trail is turning...
Parish offers 'no comment' to eroding drainage ditch issue in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - All the rain this week is...
Server issues to blame for Louisiana Workforce Commission internet problems
BATON ROUGE - Another issue at the unemployment...
Search for 9 missing from capsized boat in Gulf on 6th day
PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — For a sixth day, rescue crews returned Sunday to a capsized lift boat in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana, looking...
Police investigating fatal Wooddale Boulevard shooting
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a...
Six people injured in shooting at 12-year-old's birthday party
LAPLACE - Multiple people were shot at a...
Finally drying out, no rain until end of the week
Tonight and Tomorrow : Tonight, expect a partly cloudy sky with chilly overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Monday afternoon, we'll have a...
Finally drying out on Sunday
The WBRZ viewing area is under a FLASH...
Hail in the metro - Wednesday morning
On Wednesday morning a set of strong thunderstorms...
Sports
LSU baseball drops Saturday doubleheader, series to South Carolina
BATON ROUGE, La. – Fifth-ranked South Carolina posted two seven-inning wins over LSU Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, as the Gamecocks defeated the Tigers by scores...
Pass heavy offensive attack gives White Team a victory over Purple Team in LSU spring game
BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier...
Southern wins third straight Bayou Classic in rout of Grambling 49-7
Thanks to a high flying offense and an...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 16, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
