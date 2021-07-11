Home
Weeds at pharmacy chain growing out of control, residents tired of the mess
BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with the lawns and flowerbeds at some area locations of a pharmacy chain. They say the weeds have...
About 100 new patients hospitalized with COVID-19: delta variant increasing case numbers
BATON ROUGE - A new warning came from...
Pool company taking heat from customers unhappy with results
DENHAM SPRINGS - Backyards are turning into nightmares...
Virgin Galactics Richard Branson flying own rocket to space
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — After a lifetime of yearning to fly in space, Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson was poised to blast off aboard his...
Fire crews respond to house fire ruled arson on Stearns Street
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a vacant...
Seventeen year old with rare heart condition gets upgraded ride
BATON ROUGE - This weekend's Slam'd and Cam'd...
Weather
Showers & storms likely for your Sunday
Today and Tonight: Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to be around for much of the day. A few storms may be locally heavy, therefore street and...
Several rounds of rain with overcast skies in between for Sunday
Sunday may be a total washout. THE...
Dodging showers for the weekend
Happy Saturday! All weekend we will continue to...
Sports
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Madison Prep Chargers
The defending 3A state champ Madison Prep Chargers have a simple formula for success in 2021. Quarterback and U-L commit Zeon Chriss runs the offense. Four...
Atlas Strength Shop changing the views on what it means to powerlift
Atlas Strength Shop in Baton Rouge is not...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Scotlandville Hornets
Scotlandville returns seven offensive starters that made it...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, July 9, 2021.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
