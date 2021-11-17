Home
2 On Your Side
News
Basketball association official 'blindsided' by accused child molester at league draft
GONZALES - Days after an accused child molester was seen at the Ascension Youth Basketball Association's annual draft, the league's president says he was blindsided by...
Fan's Choice Player of the Week 11: Rickie Collins
BATON ROUGE - Rickie Collins has thrown the...
95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to feature Louisiana float
BATON ROUGE - This Thanksgiving, Louisiana is bringing...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Wednesday PM Forecast: tracking a cold front tomorrow
As expected, a few spots saw isolated, light showers today while those that remained dry reached 80 degrees! Showers will remain possible until a cold front...
The longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years is happening this week. Here's the timing
North America will have a front row seat...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Temperatures will go from 80s to 40s in the next two days
Temperatures will rise and fall in the next...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fan's Choice Player of the Week 11: Rickie Collins
BATON ROUGE - Rickie Collins has thrown the football all over teams this year, leading Woodlawn to a district 5-5A title and into the second round...
Saints will honor Drew Brees at Superdome on Thanksgiving night
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints will honor future...
LSU Tiger hoops rallies to beat Liberty 74-58
The LSU Tiger basketball team won their third...
Additional Links
Fans Choice 2021
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Sylvias Toys Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2021
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans Choice 2021
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Sylvias Toys Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2021
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday PM Forecast: tracking a cold front tomorrow
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days