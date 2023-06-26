Home
Nuisance tree drops limb on truck again, neighbor wants tree gone
BATON ROUGE - A nuisance tree continues to drop limbs and the woman who lives next door is tired of cleaning up the mess. The city...
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office looking to ID armed robber
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Though surveillance photos offer little...
Decades after setting record in championship game, former LSU pitcher hopes Tigers can repeat history
BATON ROUGE - Brett Laxton has come a...
Weather
Monday PM forecast: Cranking up the heat
Heat is settling into the forecast. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow: Now that the rain has completely moved out...
Monday AM Forecast: Silver Lining For Heat Relief Possible Today
Cloudy skies could provide some heat relief today...
Sunday PM Forecast: An Uncomfortable Night- Record Heat Monday?
Tonight & Tomorrow: The evening and overnight...
Sports
LSU takes big loss to Florida in game 2 of College World Series finals; Gators win 24-4
OMAHA, Neb. - Sunday was not the Tigers best game as Florida scored a College World Series record on their way to a 24-4 win over...
LSU's Dylan Crews wins Golden Spikes award, crowning him as the best in college baseball
OMAHA, NEB. - LSU Centerfielder Dylan Crews wins...
LSU baseball beats Florida 4-3 during extra innings in first game of College World Series Finals
OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU baseball team is...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, June 26, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
About Us
