Proposed cemetery worries nearby neighborhood plagued with flooding
BATON ROUGE - A proposed development next to a neighborhood with flooding issues has one man taking the lead to put a stop to it. ...
Garden District working to save Live Oak trees, needs help raising money
BATON ROUGE - There's work being done in...
Out-of-control weeds at pharmacy chain trimmed after 2 On Your Side story
BATON ROUGE - A pharmacy chain is cleaning...
Water surge on river leaves 10-15 people stuck, one injured
DENHAM SPRINGS - A surge of water left multiple people stranded while tubing the Amite River. Central Fire Department said 10-15 people were trapped in...
Fugitive arrested after responding to police department on Facebook
TULSA - A woman was arrested after commenting...
Statue of Confederate general comes down in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE - Crews removed the statue of Confederate...
Storms around on Sunday, rainy pattern continues next week
Tonight and Tomorrow: A few showers and storms continue this evening, but most will dry out overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the...
Radar keeping busy this weekend
Rain will be in the forecast each day...
Dodging storms today and throughout the weekend
Today and Tonight: We're starting off your Friday...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
Tons of questions surround Guy Mistretta in his 5th season at the helm of Dutchtown. The Griffins still don't have a quarterback yet with the race...
Southeastern's latest rebranding effort includes three new logos for all athletic programs
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics unveiled...
Saints announce 2021 training camp dates
NEW ORLEANS- With the first preseason game 32...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, July 16, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
