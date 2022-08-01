Home
Police looking for man who left fatal traffic accident on North St. Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for a driver who left the scene of a fatal accident on North Street shortly after 10 a.m. Monday. ...
Neighbor's tree falls through home months after woman first called worried about it
BATON ROUGE - One woman is thankful to...
BRPD: Suspect accused of beating 60-year-old to death arrested
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday...
Monday PM Forecast: the daily douse continues
After the 12 th wettest July on record , plenty of showers and thunderstorms will be around for the start of August as well. Any storms...
12th Wettest July on record
After June being one of our hottest June...
Monday AM Forecast: Heavy downpours likely this afternoon
Showers and storms this week come with a...
AP sources: NFL suspends Browns QB Deshaun Watson 6 games
The NFL suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games on Monday for violating its personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against...
LSU baseball announces signing of five transfers
BATON ROUGE - The Portal King makes it...
LSU baseball lands dual-threat player in the portal with Paul Skenes
BATON ROUGE - The portal king strikes again...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, August 1, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday PM Forecast: the daily douse continues
