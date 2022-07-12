Home
Beauregard neighborhood split on potential historic district label
BATON ROUGE - Beauregard Town is already on the National Register of Historic Places, and in less than 24 hours, we'll know if it's officially designated...
Louisiana GOP-dominated legislature cancels override session
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Despite some Louisiana Republicans...
6-year-old bitten by alligator Sunday says he didn't shed a tear after the scary situation
PONCHATOULA- Gavin Cressionnie is six years old, and...
Tuesday PM Forecast: get used to scattered afternoon storms
Many of the next several days will see scattered showers and thunderstorms—especially in the afternoons. However, daily coverage will not be as extensive as previously thought...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory even with rain in the forecast
A Heat Advisory has been issued for excessive...
Monday PM Forecast: showers and storms to increase this week
A busy week is ahead. There will be...
Sports
LSU football lands local running back Kaleb Jackson from Liberty
The LSU Tiger football team continues its' red hot July with another commitment, this time from Liberty High's Kaleb Jackson a four-star running back from right...
Sports2-A-Days: Dutchtown Griffins
The Dutchtown Griffins are loaded on defense, but...
LSU great Sylvia Fowles with impressive showing in last WNBA All Star Game
WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles stole the show in...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
