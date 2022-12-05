Home
Dense fog causes 12 vehicle pile-up in Sorrento; no fatalities
SORRENTO - A dense fog caused a 12 vehicle pile-up along Airline Highway on Saturday night. Although 22 people were involved in the crash, there were...
SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000
ATLANTA (AP) — Just what the Dr ordered....
Officials investigating fire off Airline Highway that left person hurt, destroyed apartment building
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating an apartment...
Overnight Cloudiness Continues - A Warm Up Is Coming
More clouds in the forecast, and warmer temperatures arriving. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight and Tomorrow: More clouds will continue to...
Cloudy Sunday - Not As Warm
Cloudy skies remain for Sunday, but not as...
DENSE FOG ADVISORY THRU EARLY SUNDAY
***DENSE FOG ADVISORY THRU 9 AM SUNDAY*** ...
SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000
ATLANTA (AP) — Just what the Dr ordered. Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium...
No. 17 LSU will take on Purdue in the 2023 Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. - No. 17 LSU will take...
LSU drops to No. 17 in latest CFP ranking after loss to Georgia in SEC Championship
LSU drops to No. 17 in the latest...
Investigations
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
