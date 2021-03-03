Home
On Your Side
Junk house ordered to be cleaned up, again
BATON ROUGE - Filth is piling up around a house in Baton Rouge. The property on Sewanee Drive has had multiple visits from the city over...
Weather pushing back highway 42 completion date
PRAIRIEVILLE - There's a bit of a weather...
Surprising tax notice for man with missing unemployment benefits
BATON ROUGE - For 18 weeks last year,...
News
Rear-end crash on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge claims life of Walker man
ST. MARTIN PARISH - A crash on I-10 East at Whiskey Bay claimed the life of a man on Wednesday afternoon. The man, identified as...
Thousands of SU football tickets up for grabs Saturday thanks to Phase 3 changes
BATON ROUGE – Just in time for Southern...
Junk house ordered to be cleaned up, again
BATON ROUGE - Filth is piling up around...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Another nice day is ahead, but expect showers before the weekend
In response to sunshine, thermometers warmed considerably from Tuesday’s highs. Another nice day is ahead but there will be some showers to contend with before the...
Clear skies and warmer temperatures for Wednesday
Happy Hump Day! THE FORECAST Today...
Exiting rain ends stretch of well above average temperatures
On this second day of climatological spring, the...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Tre Morgan walk-off sac fly puts LSU past Nicholls 5-4
BATON ROUGE- LSU baseball won the first game of their doubleheader on Wednesday after a ninth inning rally led to a walk off sacrifice fly by...
LSU clinches double bye in SEC Tournament with 83-68 win over Vanderbilt
BATON ROUGE- Cam Thomas lead the way led...
LSU makes quick work of Southern Miss in 11-3 run rule victory
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Softball team defeated...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Additional Links
Fill A Prescription
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Black History Month
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Mardi Gras Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Fill A Prescription
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Black History Month
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Mardi Gras Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Another nice day is ahead, but expect showers before the weekend
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days