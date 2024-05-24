Home
One firefighter injured after hour-long, multi-department fight with Central house fire
CENTRAL — A Central house fire Thursday evening left one firefighter injured due to heat exhaustion, Central Fire said. Multiple units were dispatched to a...
Baton Rouge McDonald's worker, grandmother celebrates 45 years at company as Grandma McFlurry launches
BATON ROUGE — Local McDonald's restaurants are participating...
Live Oak High School principal named Livingston Parish Schools director of curriculum
LIVINGSTON — Live Oak High School's principal has...
Friday AM Forecast: Humidity continues to tick up as we head into the weekend
We have been warm all week long and today will be much of the same. The big difference will be the humidity continuing to work higher,...
Thursday PM Forecast: heat index eclipsing 100 for first time this year
The weather forecast will keep the status quo...
Thursday AM Forecast: Warmest temperatures yet expected over the long weekend
Wednesday marked the fourth consecutive day of afternoon's...
Sports
LSU baseball defeats South Carolina after late-inning heroics; Tigers play in SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday
The Tigers got the best of the South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday night winning in a close one 11-10. LSU found themselves down late, but...
Kelly women push football and women's health to the forefront at LSU
BATON ROUGE - If you've ever wanted to...
LSU hits two grand slams to defeat Kentucky 11-0 in SEC Tournament
HOOVER, Ala. - LSU baseball got a big...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report: Tips for a safe and tasty Memorial Day cookout
BATON ROUGE — If you are planning to fire up the grill this Memorial Day, you want to keep food safety in mind. There are...
Wednesday's Health Report: Surgeons working to make kidney stone removal surgeries less invasive
BATON ROUGE — While most kidney stones can...
Tuesday's Health Report: New technologies are helping to preserve livers prepping for transplant
BATON ROUGE — When it comes to organ...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
