Madison Prep Star Percy Daniels decommits from Seton Hall
BATON ROUGE - Madison Prep forward and Class 3A MVP Percy Daniels has decided to open up his recruitment after Pirates head coach Kevin Woodward left...
App launches in Baton Rouge to help lawn-care companies keep up with high demand
BATON ROUGE - April showers bring May flowers,...
Shooter in custody after gunfire shuts down Perkins Rowe parking garage
BATON ROUGE - Deputies shut down a Perkins...
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
Update: 6:55pm A severe thunderstorm watch issued for areas north of I-12 in WBRZ Viewing Area. The National Weather Service has issued a severe...
Sunday AM Forecast: Happy Easter! It's hot and humid already this morning
Happy Easter! We are waking up to a...
April's Pink Moon
Be sure to have your eyes on the...
Sports
Madison Prep Star Percy Daniels decommits from Seton Hall
BATON ROUGE - Madison Prep forward and Class 3A MVP Percy Daniels has decided to open up his recruitment after Pirates head coach Kevin Woodward left...
LSU women's golf wins SEC Championship, first time since 1992
UPDATE: LSU Women's Golf won the SEC Championship...
No. 6 Arkansas sweeps LSU baseball, winning game three 6-2
FAYETTEVILLE - It was a rough weekend for...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 15, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
TrueView
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
Submit Weather Pics
