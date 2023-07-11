Home
Man, 70, found dead inside his home; West Baton Rouge deputies investigating
ERWINVILLE - Law enforcement is investigating how a 70-year-old man died after family members discovered his body Tuesday. According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's...
Man arrested in Assumption wanted for stalking charge by LSU Police Department
PIERRE PART - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Department...
Baker High School construction on track, campus set to open in April 2024
BAKER - The start of school is less...
Tuesday AM Forecast: More showers and storms this afternoon
Level 1 threat for both severe weather and excessive rainfall today. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Today is starting...
Monday PM Forecast: higher heat creeping in by late week
A weak, dissipating front between I-10 and I-20...
Monday AM Forecast: A warm and humid start with more PM showers in the forecast
Staying hot and staying rainy each afternoon. ...
Sports
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
The Dutchtown Griffins return plenty of talent from last years 7-4 team, but they have some holes to fill after graduating talented players to college programs....
LSU baseball stars Tre' Morgan, Gavin Dugas picked Monday in MLB Draft; 6 Tigers selected so far
Tre' Morgan and Gavin Dugas were the latest...
LSU injured right hander Grant Taylor taken in 2nd round by White Sox in MLB Draft
BATON ROUGE, La - Despite missing the entire...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, July 10, 2023.
LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center recognized for its studies on bariatric surgery
BATON ROUGE - The Pennington Biomedical Research Center...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
