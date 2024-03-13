Home
Shenandoah Elementary School says principal is 'absent' - No interim named as of now
BATON ROUGE - Principal Susan Stevens of Shenandoah Elementary School is reportedly absent, and another staff member has taken over her day-to-day operations. The East...
Wednesday's LSU baseball game start time moved back due to weather
BATON ROUGE - For those hoping to see...
State captures drone video of red dust site, identifying scope of work
GONZALES - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Warming trend continues with addition of daily rain chances
Warmer afternoons for the remainder of the week are paired with the chance to run into showers and storms. The greatest coverage of storms are expected...
Tuesday PM Forecast: showers and thunderstorms set to return
Wednesday will mark the transition into a more...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Nice today, Unsettled pattern for remainder of week
A quick chill early Tuesday will be...
Sports
LSU baseball defeats North Dakota State 6-1 in game one of midweek series, Wednesday game moved to 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team got back on track Tuesday night with a 6-1 win over North Dakota State. The Tigers (15-2) gave...
LSU gymnastics dominates SEC awards again
BATON ROUGE – LSU gymnasts Haleigh Bryant and...
Southern softball splits doubleheader with Texas Southern University; wins series to start conference play
BATON ROUGE- Southern softball started SWAC play with...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
