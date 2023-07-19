Home
News
Man pleaded guilty to soliciting child porn in exchange for drugs, sentenced to 20 years in prison
ASSUMPTION PARISH - A man arrested in April 2022 for soliciting child pornography from an underage victim in exchange for drugs was sentenced in July 2023....
Alabama woman missing for 2 days after reporting toddler on freeway was abducted, mom says
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — The mother of a...
Man died in hospital hours after shooting on Cotton Street
BATON ROUGE - A man died in the...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Wednesday AM Forecast: Heat continues on again today
Intense heat sticking around the forecast for a couple more days. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: The entire WBRZ...
Tuesday PM Forecast: moving into the 8th straight day with a heat advisory
Searing heat will stay the story as the...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Heat sticking around the forecast for the rest of the week
Intense heat sticking around the forecast for a...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Paul Skenes signs with Pirates for record $9.2 million signing bonus
PITTSBURGH, PA - Former LSU pitcher and the No. 1 overall pick in this year's MLB Draft Paul Skenes signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates for a...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Woodlawn Panthers
BATON ROUGE - Life after Rickie Collins starts...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: St. Amant Gators
ST. AMANT - Despite a 4-6 campaign in...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff Contest
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff Contest
Search
SEARCH
96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday AM Forecast: Heat continues on again today
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days