LSU baseball series opener against Arkansas moved up on Friday due to weather
BATON ROUGE – Game 1 of the LSU-Arkansas baseball series will start at 12 p.m. CT Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field due to...
Officials investigating reported shooting off Highway 190
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a reported...
One injured after fight led to overnight shooting outside bar, officials say
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is investigating a...
Weather
Thursday AM Forecast: New information about the next cold front
Stay connected to the Storm Station! We are learning more about the front coming in on Friday night. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here....
Wednesday PM Forecast: new timeline on late week front
The Storm Station is tracking a cold front...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Warm temperatures last even with storms in the forecast
We are continuing on the warming trend today....
Sports
LSU baseball series opener against Arkansas moved up on Friday due to weather
BATON ROUGE – Game 1 of the LSU-Arkansas baseball series will start at 12 p.m. CT Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field due to...
Former LSU tight end Foster Moreau finds out he has cancer during Saints visit
NFL tight end Foster Moreau posted on Twitter...
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Sweet 16
BATON ROUGE - Brackets have been busted... Purdue,...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and the crawfish market is seeing one of its first significant drops of the season. According to the...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Search
81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday AM Forecast: New information about the next cold front
