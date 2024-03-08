Home
News
Early voting for spring election starts Saturday; what's on the ballot?
BATON ROUGE — Early voting for the spring election on March 23 starts Saturday and runs through March 16. When voters statewide visit the polls...
DOTD breaks ground on three roundabouts in Gonzales designed to alleviate crashes
GONZALES — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and...
New EBR School Board superintendent expected by June 13
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge School...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
TORNADO WATCH in effect until 9pm Friday for the entire Capital Area
The National Weather Service has issued a ***TORNADO WATCH*** for the entire WBRZ coverage area until 9pm Friday . A Tornado Watch means conditions are...
Friday AM Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms later today could impact outdoor activities
Showers and thunderstorms later today could put a...
Thursday PM Forecast: showers and thunderstorms expected on Friday, a few could be strong
The next impact to the Capital Area will...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Baseball: Southern game against Alabama State postponed to Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Southern's home baseball game against Alabama State scheduled for Friday has been moved to Saturday. The Jaguars (3-7) and Hornets will play...
WATCH: Brian Kelly discusses player leadership, Harold Perkins' role after spring practice
Watch Brian Kelly's first press conference after spring...
WATCH: LSU begins spring practices, see new and returning faces begin preparation for 2024 season
See one of the first glimpses of the...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, March 6, 2024.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Additional Links
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Additional Links
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Cirque Du Soleil Contest
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Cirque Du Soleil Contest
Search
SEARCH
75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
TORNADO WATCH in effect until 9pm Friday for the entire Capital Area
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days