Home
2 On Your Side
News
Police: Two men shot to death in Slidell late Saturday morning
SLIDELL - Two men were shot and killed in St. Tammany Parish late Saturday morning. According to the Slidell Police Department, the shooting happened shortly...
Person hurt in shooting at apartment complex on Lobdell Boulevard early Saturday
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot on...
Roads reopened after fire at Entergy substation in St. James Parish
CONVENT - A highway in St. James Parish...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Saturday AM Forecast: Today's weather will be near perfect
This is the perfect weekend to get outdoors! THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. To day & Tonight : The Temperatures across the...
Friday PM Forecast: starting weekend cooler then trending warmer
Winds will ease into the evening. The weekend...
Friday AM Forecast: Wind Advisory this morning, clear and sunny this afternoon
Wind Advisory in effect for the entire WBRZ...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
No. 6 LSU gym wins the Podium Challenge
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers win the Podium Challenge in the River Center with a score of 197.700. The Tigers beat out No. 7 California, No....
Paul Skenes fans a career high 13 in No. 1 LSU's big win over Butler
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU pitcher Paul Skenes...
LSU women's basketball beats Georgia 83-66 in SEC Tournament matchup
GREENVILLE, S.C. - No. 4 LSU women's basketball...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 3, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and the crawfish market is seeing one of its first significant drops of the season. According to the...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Search
SEARCH
75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Saturday AM Forecast: Today's weather will be near perfect
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days