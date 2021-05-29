Home
As clean-up drags on, capital area looks ahead to the next storm
BATON ROUGE - It's often a tough job to clean up following a hurricane. Homeowners, business owners, and crews are navigating downed trees and power lines....
EBR says it's short-staffed, maintenance department full of vacancies
BATON ROUGE - There's some new insight into...
Man's DIY canal-cleaning project continues with help Thursday
BATON ROUGE - It's nice to have some...
Police: Speeding and intoxication suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
RED RIVER PARISH - A motorcyclist was fatally injured in a Friday accident after veering off the road and crashing into a tree. The accident...
Lawmakers vote to open jury service to some Louisiana felons
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Some people convicted...
Out on the Amite River, boaters are making the most of their holiday weekend
ASCENSION PARISH - Many residents are planning to...
Rain diminishing this evening, skies clear overnight
Tonight and Tomorrow: Showers and storms will continue through about 8pm this evening. Overnight, skies will begin to clear with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s...
Low rain chance Saturday, nice & dry Sunday
Tonight and Tomorrow: A stray shower or thunderstorm...
Tracking showers for the first half of the long weekend
NEW forecast details showing showers for Friday. ...
Sports
LSU Softball's season ends with 4-3 loss to FSU in Super Regional
BATON ROUGE- Florida State rallied in each of the last three innings of Friday's Super Regional to beat LSU 4-3. The Tigers end their season...
Coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement after 15 seasons at LSU
LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri is expected...
LSU Softball held to 2-hits in Game 1 Super Regional loss to FSU
BATON ROUGE- The LSU Softball team was held...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, May 28, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the '2 Your Health' report for Tuesday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
