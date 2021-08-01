Home
Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data...
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found in apartment complex parking lot
SLIDELL - A man with multiple gunshot wounds...
Zydeco musician shot during concert at Louisiana Mud Fest
COLFAX - A zydeco musician and a teenager...
Weather
Heat Advisory Sunday, with a chance for cooling t-showers
** A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi from 9AM - 7PM Sunday. The Forecast: Showers and storms...
Friday PM Weather: EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues into weekend
The National Weather Service has issued an EXCESSIVE...
Friday Morning Forecast: Heat risk upgraded to a warning
The WBRZ viewing area has been upgraded to...
Sports
SEC leaders vote to fold Texas, Oklahoma into conference in 2025
BATON ROUGE - As expected, the Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to formally invite the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas into the conference, effective in...
All of LSU football staff, majority of players reportedly vaccinated heading into season
BATON ROUGE - All of LSU's football staff...
WATCH: Coach O speaks at rotary club ahead of fall football season
BATON ROUGE - Watch as Coach Ed Orgeron...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
About Us
Contests
