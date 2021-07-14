Home
Garden District working to save Live Oak trees, needs help raising money
BATON ROUGE - There's work being done in the Garden District to help restore the Live Oak trees, but there's still a lot more work to...
Out-of-control weeds at pharmacy chain trimmed after 2 On Your Side story
BATON ROUGE - A pharmacy chain is cleaning...
Weeds at pharmacy chain growing out of control, residents tired of the mess
BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up...
Ascension Parish Planning Commission approves new neighborhood amid development moratorium
ASCENSION PARISH - On Wednesday evening, the Ascension Parish Planning Commission voted 3-2 to approve a new neighborhood amid controversy about a parish-wide moratorium on development....
102-year-old woman honored for her work as an animal rights activist
BATON ROUGE - A ceremony honoring a 102-year-old...
Garden District working to save Live Oak trees, needs help raising money
BATON ROUGE - There's work being done in...
Weather
Weather rhythm continues, increasing showers by the weekend
Wednesday played out as expected with showers and thunderstorm sparking after lunchtime with most of the activity along and south of I-10 and west of the...
Isolated showers for some, Heat for everyone
Most areas will be skipped over as afternoon...
Not entirely dry, but a little less activity around on Wednesday
Wednesday could offer a slight lull in the...
Sports
Saints announce 2021 training camp dates
NEW ORLEANS- With the first preseason game 32 days away, the New Orleans Saints announced their Training Camp Schedule on Tuesday. Seven of the practices...
LSU pitchers Jaden Hill and Landon Marceaux both drafted to MLB
LSU pitcher Jaden Hill was selected in the...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Belaire Bengals
When you win just 5 games in six...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
