5/27/2020

I-10 widening project at EBR-Ascension line nears completion

Play Video

Posted 2:11 PM 5/29/2020 by Sydney Kern

BATON ROUGE – The end is near for the I-10 widening project. Soon a six-and-a-half-mile section from Highland to LA 73 will be expanded from four lanes to six.

“It's actually going very well. It's gone a little faster than anticipated because of some of the weather (More)

5/28/2020

Burbank Drive reopens after construction equipment ruptures gas line

Posted 2:08 PM 5/29/2020 by WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A stretch of Burbank Drive was closed Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak.

DOTD says the roadways was closed off around 4:30 p.m. between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road because of the incident. The St. George Fire Department says the incident was caused by (More)

