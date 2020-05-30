88°
5/27/2020
I-10 widening project at EBR-Ascension line nears completion
Posted 2:11 PM 5/29/2020 by Sydney Kern
BATON ROUGE – The end is near for the I-10 widening project. Soon a six-and-a-half-mile section from Highland to LA 73 will be expanded from four lanes to six.
“It's actually going very well. It's gone a little faster than anticipated because of some of the weather (More)
5/28/2020
Burbank Drive reopens after construction equipment ruptures gas line
Posted 2:08 PM 5/29/2020 by WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - A stretch of Burbank Drive was closed Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak.
DOTD says the roadways was closed off around 4:30 p.m. between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road because of the incident. The St. George Fire Department says the incident was caused by (More)
