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Sports2-a-Days Preview: McKinley Panthers
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Gov. Landry's vetoes cut funding from New Orleans and Baton Rouge projects
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30 years after iconic home run, Warren Morris enters Louisiana Sports Hall...
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WBRZ Investigative Unit: Teenager killed in Southdowns neighborhood, sources say
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Pointe Coupee Water District No. 1 customers without water for several hours...