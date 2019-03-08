Wrong speed bumps built in neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Newly installed speed bumps are already needing repairs on a few streets in one neighborhood since cars are scraping the top of them.

The Department of Public Works installed more than five in the Inniswold community after residents asked for them. They complained drivers, using the street as a shortcut were speeding.

The petition was granted, but after the construction people fear they got more than they bargained for.

"They were installed; however, [the crew] used the wrong form. As soon as this was discovered, the roadway was closed and the maintenance lot is now rebuilding them," Ingolf Partenheimer with the department said.

Inspectors found the length of the speed humps should have been much longer, giving drivers a more gradual incline instead of one so steep.

The ramps are about ten feet long but should be 22 feet. Doubling the size will allow for the 30 mph speed limit in the area.