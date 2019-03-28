Witnesses: driver was doing 100 mph before crash

BATON ROUGE - Witnesses said a man was driving at speeds greater than 100 mph just before he crashed his truck on North Flannery road Tuesday morning, leaving behind a deadly wreckage.

"[He was going] about a 120-130 miles an hour," witness Matthew Whitworth said as he described what unfolded in a nigthclub parking lot at the intersection with South Choctaw Drive.

"He ended up cutting through [the parking lot], and he almost hit us and I just kind of gunned it to get passed him," Whitworth said as he acted the events of the crash.

Baton Rouge Police said Jonny Kemp, 29, of Greenwell Springs, was driving on South Choctaw Drive at "a high rate of speed," and wrecked as he approached the N. Flannery intersection.

Police also believe Kemp was using his cell phone just moments before the crash and was not wearing a seat belt.

"The truck was high enough to jump over cars. It landed on the opposite side of the street," witness Ace Smart said. "It played through my head all day today. It just playing through my head...I can't get it out."

"Whenever his truck hit, it just flipped over and went about ten feet in the air," Whitworth said. "A Ford Ranger almost hit him right on. They were luckily enough to stop before hand."

Police did not release if they believe Kemp was texting or making a phone call before the crash.