Wife arrested after husband is killed

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies arrested the wife of a man killed Tuesday when detectives said he broke into an East Baton Rouge Parish home.

EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said Jermoid Wheeler, 31, died in the shooting on Summer Breeze Drive. Investigators later arrested his wife, 36-year-old Deneatrice Cage-Wheeler, on charges of aggravated burglary, second degree murder and theft.

Deputies said around 10 a.m. the person living at the home on Summer Breeze said he was awakened by a noise at his back door. The homeowner said he got a gun and saw Wheeler using a crowbar to try and force his way into the house. Detectives said the homeowner warned Wheeler several times to stop, but Wheeler got through the door and approached him, which is when the man shot Wheeler.

Investigators said Wheeler's wife then ran into the house, took the crowbar Wheeler used, and ran back outside. Detectives said she later told them she'd accompanied Wheeler on multiple other burglaries, and the two were looking for a place to live.

According to court records Wheeler was charged with second degree murder in the 2004 killing of 28-year-old Patrick Pierce. In 2009 Wheeler pleaded guilty to lesser charges of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and received a pair of 10-year prison sentences which were set to run concurrently with credit for time served. Wheeler also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of marijuana possession with intent to distribute, and was supposed to begin a five-year stint of supervised probation after his release from prison.

Court records also showed Deneatrice Cage-Wheeler filed two domestic abuse reports against her husband in 2013 and 2014.

The Summer Breeze Drive shooting is one of four shootings which happened between Monday evening and noon Tuesday. A teenager was shot and a baby was injured in two separate shootings before 10 p.m. Monday, and two suspects were shot by Baton Rouge Police after an altercation with the men in Southdowns overnight.