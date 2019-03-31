WEST SIDE DOTD MEETING 8/29/18

ADDIS - Dozens of West Baton Rouge Parish residents filled the community center Wednesday evening to view proposals for the I-10 widening project through Baton Rouge. The plan is to add an additional lane in each direction from Hwy 415 in the west to the I-10/12 split in the east, excluding the Mississippi River bridge.

>>VIEW COMPLETE PROPOSAL AND RENDERINGS HERE.

The widened interstate in West Baton Rouge Parish would give westbound drivers an extra lane once they get off the bridge, easing congestion. Currently, the far right lane is dedicated for an exit ramp into Port Allen.

It would also give westbound drivers exiting at Hwy 415 and eastbound drivers exiting at LA 1 their own far right lanes where traffic could back up more safely, allowing pass-through traffic two lanes of their own. The area is notorious for congestion-related wrecks.

"It will alleviate the traffic going across the bridge and passing through the area. I think it's a great thing but I don't see anything helping us get up on the bridge," said Brusly resident Bobby Lee.

Many residents at the meeting had hoped for expanded entrance ramps from LA 1 in Port Allen onto the bridge. Traffic backs for miles on a daily basis up and down the highway.

Residents also said they wanted a second bridge across the Intracostal Canal connecting LA 1 and Hwy 415. DOTD officials said there are many projects needed to ease congestion and the I-10 widening project is just one of them.

Funding for the West Baton Rouge Parish portion of the widening may not be available right away or all at once officials said. The lanes may be added in phases as money becomes available.