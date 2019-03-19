69°
Latest Weather Blog
Welcome home: Soldier surprises son during pep rally
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A very special guest made an appearance during a local homecoming pep rally.
Joe Grantham, with the Air National Guard, surprised his son Carson at Parkview Baptist School today. Joe hid behind the football team as they walked into the gym. Then as the group got close to Carson, they split to reveal Joe.
Joe has been deployed for nine months. Be sure to grab a box of tissues before watching the video.
News
BATON ROUGE - A very special guest made an appearance during a local homecoming pep rally. Joe Grantham, with... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two injured after dump truck overturns on Harding Blvd.
-
Airline Hwy. at S. Choctaw reopens after train collides with 18-wheeler
-
Train, 18-wheeler crash reported on Airline Highway
-
Officials to deliver updates on Comite Diversion Canal Project Tuesday
-
Airbnb prices could increase throughout capital region