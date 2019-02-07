Weekends with Whitney: Surviving a Fire

BATON ROUGE - The open floor plans, synthetic materials and plush furniture in modern homes can turn a house fire into a raging inferno faster than ever.

The fast-moving flames deplete the oxygen-supply, replacing it with a deadly black smoke and poisonous gases that can kill you in minutes. In homes built more than 25 years ago, you'd have about 17 minutes to get out. Experts say now you'd have only three!

Checking your smoke detectors every 6 months, sleeping with your bedroom door closed and practicing a fire escape plan with more than one exit are some ways you can make sure your family survives.

In this Weekend's with Whitney preview, News 2's Whitney Vann takes you inside a burning building, to show you just how dangerous it is. For more on fire safety and other amazing stories, watch Whitney Sundays at 6:30 a.m.