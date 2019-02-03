Weekends with Whitney: Outstanding Oysters

GRAND ISLE - You may never have to eat another small, thin oysters during the summer thanks to science.

State of the art oyster harvesting is underway at the Louisiana Gulf Coast Research and Demonstration farm. The effort is lead by Dr. John Supan, Director of LSU's Sea Grant Oyster Lab.

"We raise male and female oysters and cross them to create new lines that outperform what's grown in the wild," he tells News 2's Whitney Vann.

That results in plump, fat oysters year-round. They use a long line system that utilizes mesh bags that help the oysters grow twice as fast.

"If you plant oyster shells at the bottom, it typically takes two years to reach market size," Dr. Supan explains. "Here we can get it in one year because it's off the bottom and exposed to more food."

The oysters are part of a new breeding program that can make them have three sets of chromosome instead of two. It makes the oyster sexually sterile, meaning they can't spawn. That causes the oysters to stay fat in the summer.

Watch the video or tune into "Weekends with Whitney" Sunday at 6:30 a.m. This week, she has more from the coast. Whitney goes trout fishing with Lt. Governor Jay Dardenne and gets a status update on coastal erosion and the BP oil spill and takes you shrimping and examines this fall's catch.