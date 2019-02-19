WATCH: Inmate uses burglary skills to save baby trapped inside SUV

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A woman desperate to get her 1-year-old out of a locked car on Valentine's Day got some help from an unexpected source.

KABC reports the incident happened in a parking lot in New Port Richey, Florida Thursday. The girl's father reportedly forgot he tossed the keys into the car seat and shut the back door, locking the baby inside.

Deputies escorting a group of inmates happened to spot the commotion as the parents cried for help and stopped. Little did they know, one of their own offenders would prove to be the hero.

One of the inmates was able to use a clothes hanger to break into the vehicle and reunite the parents with the infant. Sheriff Chris Nocco told KABC it was a unique situation that allowed the inmate to break into a car for the right reason.

"They know they made bad mistakes, bad choices but they want to do the right thing in life," Nocco said.

The mother said she was grateful and hopes to learn the identity of the inmate so she can contribute to his commissary account.