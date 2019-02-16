65°
WATCH: Houston police officer serenaded by daughter during Harvey rescue efforts

HOUSTON - It's been a busy week for the Houston Police Department due to the catastrophic impact of Harvey.

Police and other first responders have been working nonstop to rescue victims from the severe flood waters that have persisted since Harvey mad landfall as a hurricane earlier this week.

The storm and ensuing rescue efforts kept one Houston police officer away from home on his birthday. But his young daughter wasn't about to let him go back to work without a quick birthday sendoff.

A video posted by the Houston Police Department shows the touching moment between the two.

