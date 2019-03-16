WATCH: Fire crews battle huge fire Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Numerous fire departments helped each other work an early morning fire that consumed a home in northeast Baton Rouge Saturday.

The District Six Fire Department originally responded to the blaze on Prescott Road around 6:45 a.m.. Firefighters arrived to flames bursting out the roof of the house. Eventually, other departments responded. Central's fire department assisted, which is typical in mutual aid responses, and shared information about the fire on social media.

Video shared with WBRZ and others on social media show multiple fire trucks and many firefighters working the inferno.

The fire was at a house in the 7200 block of Prescott, just east of the Prescott/Airline Highway intersection.

Firefighters were able to put the large fire out. It was under control around 7:30 a.m., according to officials.

A picture of the aftermath showed the house appeared destroyed, with a large hole in the roof where the fire had been seen roaring.

Officials said that the owner of the home was out of town.

The fire reportedly started in the attic area. Specific information about what caused the blaze has not been released yet.

There were no reports of injuries.

